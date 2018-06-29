Show More Results

Image credit: 8Bitdo
8BitDo put a handy home button on its NES Classic wireless controller

The new version arrives in time for Nintendo's re-release of the micro-console.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
53m ago in Gadgetry
8Bitdo

To celebrate Nintendo re-issuing the NES Classic Edition, 8Bitdo has revamped its wireless retro controller to match. The new version -- dubbed "N30 2.4G Wireless Controller for NES Classic Edition" -- boasts a different button layout (a square rather than a cross), rechargeable battery and now it has a dedicated home button to get you back to the micro-console's main menu. The new gamepad will set you back $24.99 when it's released this August 20th, and pre-orders are available right now. Happy gaming!

