Nationwide Comcast outage is here to ruin your Friday

It's not certain what caused the outage, or when regular service will resume. We've asked Comcast for comment. The timing is certainly lousy, though, and not just because it might put a damper on your weekend. It comes just months after a configuration error knocked out service in large swaths of the US -- it's not what you'd call a sterling recommendation for the telecoms giant, especially in light of its attempted bid for Fox.

One of Comcast's large backbone network partners had a fiber cut that we believe is also impacting other providers. It is currently affecting our business and residential internet, video and voice customers. We apologize & are working to get services restored as soon as possible — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) June 29, 2018