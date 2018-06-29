Nationwide Comcast outage is here to ruin your Friday

We hope you weren't planning to start your pre-Independence Day weekend with a streaming video marathon... you might have to put it on hold. Comcast has confirmed a nationwide outage affecting internet access, TV and voice. While it wasn't specific about which areas were affected, the worst-hit regions appeared to involve the Atlanta area, large portions of Florida and parts of the northeast (including Boston and Philadelphia). San Francisco and Seattle are also running into trouble.
It's not certain what caused the outage, or when regular service will resume. We've asked Comcast for comment. The timing is certainly lousy, though, and not just because it might put a damper on your weekend. It comes just months after a configuration error knocked out service in large swaths of the US -- it's not what you'd call a sterling recommendation for the telecoms giant, especially in light of its attempted bid for Fox.
One of Comcast's large backbone network partners had a fiber cut that we believe is also impacting other providers. It is currently affecting our business and residential internet, video and voice customers. We apologize & are working to get services restored as soon as possible— ComcastCares (@comcastcares) June 29, 2018
Current LIVE nationwide outages, wow: pic.twitter.com/MUQaxayy4G— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 29, 2018