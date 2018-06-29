'State of Decay 2' celebrates July 4th with themed DLC and fireworks

Headlining the Independence Pack is a smorgasbord of new gear, vehicles, and explosive weapons, which are all available today on both Xbox One and PC. To bring out your inner patriot, Undead Labs is introducing new melee instruments, ranged weapons and single-use pyrotechnics for a more aggressive zombie-slaying alternative. There's also a Fireworks Crafting Station mod that lets you concoct more ammo for your fireworks launchers.

On top of State of Decay 2's second free patch, the 'Independence Pack' clocks in at approximately 7GB -- which is a lot leaner than its previous patch. Still, patch 2.0 packs in a pretty substantial list of changes: 20 additional missions alongside bug fixes, performance and gameplay enhancements.

Undead Labs says it's working on more content due to be released this September. The upcoming Daybreak Pack will feature a new mode that lets you assume the role of a Red Talon soldier and protect your position against incoming zombie hordes.

If you've already purchased State of Decay 2's Ultimate Edition, the Independence Pack comes at no extra cost. Otherwise, the cost of patriotism in the face of zombies will ring in at $4.99.