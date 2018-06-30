T-Mobile now supports next-gen texting between carriers

American carriers have had support for RCS' next-generation text messaging for a while, but it typically hasn't been very useful outside of your home network. Unless you're with Sprint, you haven't had that universal support needed to chat between networks. Thankfully, that support is widening ever so slightly. T-Mobile is rolling out a software update that brings RCS Universal Profile to "select" Android devices. In theory, you can participate in 100-person group chats (among other benefits) with people using Sprint and other Universal Profile-enabled providers.