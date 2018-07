Almost every electronics project on the show involves soldering in some way, and today's rare retro console is no exception. Ben's been tasked with fixing a Vectrex, which sports an old-school cathode ray tube display. Taking every effort to be safe, Ben replaces some of the electronics components inside before getting to work on the rare part, the 3D display headset. What retro hardware have you repaired or would like to see tore down? Let the team know on the element14 Community.