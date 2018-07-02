Android P beta 3 is ready for testing

Google says the last beta finalized all the APIs that developers need for their apps. This beta, then, will be much closer to what you can expect from the final Android P, which is due out later this summer. Google says that this new beta includes bug fixes, stability optimizations and the July 2018 security updates. Developers will get to test out new features like multi-camera support, display cutout, enhanced notifications, ImageDecoder, TextClassifier and more. If you're a developer (or want to try the OS out) can get this third beta on Pixel devices by enrolling with Google; if you've already gotten the second beta, your Pixel will update automatically.