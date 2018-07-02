Comcast will limit Xfinity Mobile video streaming resolution

Xfinity Mobile customers will soon see a change to their video streams. In the coming weeks, videos streamed using cellular data will be limited to 480p resolution, a move that other carriers including T-Mobile, Verizon and Sprint have implemented for certain plans in the past. Videos streamed over WiFi won't be affected by the change and Comcast says that it will offer the option to stream 720p video over cellular data for an added fee later this year. Until that plan becomes available, customers who would like to continue streaming video at 720p will be able to do so for no charge, they'll just have to call the carrier in order to set that up. Additionally, users with an unlimited plan will see their hotspot speeds capped at 600 Kbps.
"We're making two changes to our service to help us maintain the low price point of Xfinity Mobile," Comcast told Engadget. "First, we're establishing 480p as the default resolution for streaming video over cellular data on Xfinity Mobile, which is consistent with standard unlimited plans across carriers. It's important to note that this change won't impact video resolution when using Wi-Fi, where customers will continue to be able to stream in HD. Second, we're setting personal hotspotting at 3G speeds for all Unlimited customers, which will allow customers to continue to do many of the things they enjoy doing online. Our By the Gig data option will continue to deliver 4G speeds for all data traffic."