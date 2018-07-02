Farewell, StumbleUpon

Mix takes the original idea of StumbleUpon -- finding content -- and greatly improves upon it, creating a place where you can store your favorite websites. Because StumbleUpon was limited in what it could do beyond showing you something that other people felt was "cool," Mix is all about curation. Now, folks can organize their content into "meaningful collections," guiding you to places you really wanna go to.

Today is the last day to hit that Stumble button. Thank you to our dear Stumblers for joining us in internet history. We hope you find your next home with us at Mix. #MovetoMix @getmixapp — StumbleUpon (@StumbleUpon) June 30, 2018

Loyal StumbleUpon users shouldn't worry too much, since Mix enables them to import their account into Mix fairly painlessly. But while you're celebrating the new, don't forget to pour one out to one of the pillars of the old internet as it passes quietly into the long night.