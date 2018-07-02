Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Paul Hanna / Reuters
save
Save
share

Huawei patented a smartwatch that stores wireless earbuds

The patent shows a number of options for holding the water-resistant buds.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Wearables
Comments
90 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Paul Hanna / Reuters

Perhaps still feeling the sting from so-so reviews of Huawei Watch 2, Huawei may be considering a different approach for its next smartwatch. The company has patented a wearable that can house a pair of Bluetooth earbuds.

The patent lays out a number of different storage options, including attaching the buds to the watch band magnetically or in a small case. The watch could also store the water-resistant earbuds in capsules with a spring-release mechanism affixed to either side of the watch face. The World Intellectual Property Organization granted the patent (which LetsGoDigital found) last week. It's a nifty idea, especially since you probably want to keep your earbuds somewhere they're easy to find.

However, a patent is not a guarantee that Huawei will release a watch like this. A couple of months back, the company also received a patent for a gaming-focused smartwatch, so Huawei Watch 3 could store earbuds and let you play games. Or either. Or neither. We'll find out at some point, perhaps at next year's Mobile World Congress.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr