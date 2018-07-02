MoviePass tries a financial Hail Mary to keep itself afloat

There's no doubt about it: MoviePass is bleeding cash, and there's no guarantee that a growing subscriber base or investors (who are increasingly jittery) will keep it going. And that, in turn, is leading it to consider more drastic measures. MoviePass parent company Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY for short) has filed a statement with the SEC to let it sell as much as $1.2 billion in equity and debt securities over the next three years. This doesn't guarantee that it will raise $1.2 billion, as TechCrunch mentioned -- rather, it would provide a new avenue for raising cash if it doesn't think other options are enough.