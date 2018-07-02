Nerf’s new laser tag guns hook up to your smartphone

Each blaster comes with an armband that can hold a smartphone, which signals that this product isn't aimed at children. Using an app, players can customize their Nerf blaster, track performance, access real-time battle stats, get power-ups and locate opponents.

But there's more! If your friends are too busy to come over to play, the Alphapoint version of the blaster allows you to play in solo mode using the app. All you have to do is take advantage of the solo attachment, which comes with the Alphapoint blaster.

There will be two different types of blasters available. The Pro Deltaburst model fires a three-shot AR burst with an included LCD screen to keep track of how you're doing. It retails for $50. The Alphapoint Pro version is $30 for one or $45 for a two-pack of blasters. These don't have a fancy LCD screen, but will light up and play sounds when you've been hit; they also have status and ammo indicators on the blaster. The Laser Pro Ops blasters will be available starting in August 2018 at most major retailers and HasbroToyShop.com.