Samsung updates its stylish Frame TVs with more features and artwork

When it's behaving more like a TV, you'll get a HDR10+-augmented picture on its 4K screen, as well the upgraded features Samsung has already added to its 2018 QLED lineup. These center on easier device setup, with the ability to transfer all those password-based logins from your smartphone and Samsung's Universal Guide which will learn from what you watch and curate what you should binge next.

Oh and there's Bixby. Moving on.

The Frame uses motion and brightness sensors to adjust the picture output to ensure better approximations of all those high-resolution artworks, and the new model comes with four magnetic bezel options (black, white, walnut and beige wood) to suit the decor of your manor. The 2018 models keeps the single "One Invisible Connection" cable which, while still not actually invisible, is a far more attractive option than the mess of cables most of us are trying to cope with.

Guess what else the Frame eliminates? Dollars. Prices for the Frame 2018 start at $1,999 for the smaller 55-inch model, or $2,799 for the 65-inch living room panel. And if you can handle those prices, you can buy the updated Frame today on Samsung's own site. Both 55- and 65-inch models coming to electronics retailers later this month.