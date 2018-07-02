Tesla engineering lead Doug Field leaves the company

Field, who previously worked at Apple and Segway, joined Tesla in 2013 to develop the company's next-generation EVs. In that sense, his mark on the company is hard to escape. However, there's a potential source of conflict. Elon Musk asked Field to handle both manufacturing and production in 2017, right as the Model 3 was becoming a practical reality. You may know what happened next. Tesla struggled to boost Model 3 production levels after relying too heavily on robots, and Musk took charge of manufacturing to be sure his company met its 5,000-a-week Model 3 production target. Field effectively lost a large part of his role.

This doesn't mean that Field felt pushed out, or that Tesla decided Field wasn't up to snuff. It could easily lead to a new strategy at an important moment in the EV maker's history, though. The company has yet to ship the Semi or new Roadster, and has yet to formally unveil either the Model Y crossover or its unnamed pickup truck. Whoever takes the reins from Field is bound to leave their stamp on multiple Tesla vehicles.