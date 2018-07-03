Amazon is preparing another checkout-free retail store in Seattle

Amazon's experimental checkout-free retail store in Seattle formally opened to the greater public back in January and pulled off its liberating -- if unnerving -- concept: Scan the dedicated app upon entering, slip groceries in your basket and walk out the door, with a suite of cameras and facial recognition tech ensuring you're charged for what you walk out with. In light of its success, the company planned six more to open in 2018, and it seems one of those has just been spotted. A second Amazon Go appeared in downtown Seattle, and according to a statement provided to GeekWire, it's slated to open in Fall 2018.
The site peeked into the alleged new store and reported a lot of elements familiar to the earlier Amazon Go experience, from entry-exit scanning gates to windows bearing the brand's slogan "No lines. No checkout. (No, seriously.)." It's located on the bottom floor of the Madison Centre office tower, located next to the eye-catching Seattle Public Library and across town from the initial Amazon Go located at the shipping giant's headquarters. Seattle was on the likely list of places the company might have introduced more checkout-free shops in, though Amazon confirmed in May that they planned to expand to Chicago and San Francisco. It's unclear when any will open, but now we have concrete proof that the company is investing more in its zero-cashier retail experiment.