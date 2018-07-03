Cruel pranksters made NYC internet kiosks play ice cream truck tunes

There aren't any known suspects, but whoever it is may have accomplices. The pranks have lasted for hours at a time, but kiosks automatically end calls after 10 minutes if you don't confirm that you're present. In other words, someone nearby may be keeping the calls alive by surreptitiously confirming that non-existent presence and walking off.

It's not certain what LinkNYC or the city can do, especially when the heat is expected to break (if only just) within a few days. It's entirely likely that the culprits will get away with their dessert-themed devilry, and LinkNYC can't guarantee that every caller is on the up-and-up. For now, you'll just have to be wary about chasing down treats in the Big Apple -- you might want to order from the comfort of home instead.