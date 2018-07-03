Show More Results

Seagate courts PC enthusiasts with Barracuda SSD

It's acknowledging that it has to win over the high-performance crowd.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Personal Computing
Seagate has offered SSDs for a while, but it's not what you'd call a strong supporter. Unless you're an enterprise user, you're typically either buying a hybrid drive or looking to one of the many alternatives. The company is determined to change its reputation, though: it just launched a Barracuda SSD built for PC enthusiasts. It's a relatively familiar-looking 2.5-inch SATA drive with sequential speeds up to 560MB/s and capacities ranging from 250GB to 2TB, so it won't compete with the NVMe drives that are all the rage as of late. However, the BarraCuda should be more than enough for a speedy boot drive.

The main question: pricing. Seagate is debuting the drive on Amazon Prime Day (July 16th) for a yet-to-be-revealed cost, with wider availability in September. And whether or not it's worth your attention will depend on how much of a bargain it represents. It could easily be worth your attention if it's competitive with other SATA SSDs, but it may struggle if Seagate commands a premium.

