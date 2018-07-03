‘Shenmue’ returns August 21st

With the third chapter in the Shenmue saga delayed yet again until 2019, fans (and newcomers) can keep themselves busy in the meantime with the first two games on their fancy modern consoles and PCs. Sega is re-releasing Shenmue I and II on PS4, Xbox One and Steam August 21st. Pre-orders are now open, and the console editions of Ryo Hazuki's revenge story are getting physical copies, with a double-sided poster tucked into the case.