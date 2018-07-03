Sony posted a whole movie to YouTube instead of the trailer

If you're really curious for more details, the film is only streaming on Vudu -- HBO Go, Hulu and Netflix don't have it. From IMDb: "After deciding to retire, an East L.A. hit man decides to take one last job to help support his ailing grandmother's end of life care. But everything falls apart, when he develops empathy for the targets of his hit, and he's forced to make the toughest decision of his life."

Sounds about as cliche as the schlock you'd typically find in the depths of Netflix, or your local video store's $1 rental racks (remember those?). But hey, at least Sony only has itself to blame this time, right?