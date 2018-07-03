What's on TV: 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' and 'Another World'

The July 4th holiday is mixing up things for TV specials, but you can still look forward to (half) of a new season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee that will debut Friday morning. Otherwise, Another World is arriving on Nintendo Switch, while 12 Monkeys will wrap up its series run on Syfy. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Blockers
- The Last House on the Left
- Monster Shark
- Beirut
- Midnighters
- The Cured
- Red Faction: Guerilla Re-marstered (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Runbow (Switch, PS4)
- ACA NeoGeo Samurai Shodown V (PS4, Switch, Xbox One - 7/5)
- Kill the Bad Guy (Switch)
- Yuso (Switch)
- Flat Heroes (Switch)
- Miles & Kilo (Switch)
- Pocket Rumble (Switch)
- Mushroom Wars 2 (Switch)
- Another World (Switch)
- What the Box? (Xbox One, PS4)
- Wheelspin Frenzy (PS4, Xbox One)
Tuesday
- The Comedy Lineup, Netflix, 3 AM
- Strokes of Genius, CW, 8 PM
- The Bold Type, Freeform, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- We're the Campbells, TV One, 8 PM
- Face Off, Syfy, 9 PM
- Animal Kingdom, TNT, 9 PM
- Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9 PM
- Drunk History, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Humans, AMC, 10 PM
- 100 Code, WGN, 10 PM
- The Last Defense, ABC, 10 PM
- Teachers, TV Land, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu, 3 AM
- Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
- Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, NBC, 8 PM
- Big Brother, CBS, 9 PM
- Code Black, CBS, 10 PM
- Colony, USA, 10 PM
- The Ultimate Fighter, Fox Sports 1, 10 PM
Thursday
- Next of Kin, Sundance Now, 3 AM
- Strange Angel, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation, MTV, 8 PM
- The Four, Fox, 8 PM
- Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, Freeform, 8 PM
- Queen of the South, USA, 9 PM
- Marlon, NBC, 9 & 9:30 PM
- Take Two, ABC, 10 PM
- Shooter, USA, 10 PM
- Detroiters, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Friday
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Netflix, 3 AM
- Anne with an E (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Free Rein (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Sacred Games (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, Netflix, 3 AM
- Flavors of Youth, Netflix, 3 AM
- White Fang, Netflix, 3 AM
- Juventus FC (S1 - Part 2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Inside the World's Toughest Prisons (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Samantha!, Netflix, 3 AM
- Somebody Feed Phil, Netflix, 3 AM
- Vice, HBO, 7:30 PM
- 12 Monkeys (series finale), Syfy, 8, 9 & 10 PM
- Battlebots , Discovery, 8 PM
- Quantico, ABC, 8 PM
- The Great British Baking Show, PBS, 9 PM
- Just Another Immigrant, Showtime, 9 PM
- C.B. Strike, Cinemax, 10 PM
- ELeague: Street Fighter Playoffs Preview, TBS, 11 PM
- The Playlist with Jak Knight, Comedy Central, 12:30 AM
Saturday
- Mr. Sunshine (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Me Myself & I, CBS, 8 PM
- Earth: One Amazing Day, BBC America, 9 PM
Sunday
- The Break with Michelle Wolf, Netflix, 3 AM
- Murdered at 17, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Power, Starz, 8 PM
- The Pacific War in Color, Smithsonian, 8 PM
- Sharp Objects (series premiere) HBO, 9 PM
- The 2000s (series premiere), CNN, 9 PM
- Deep State, Epix, 9 PM
- The Affair, Showtime, 9 PM
- Endeavour, PBS, 9 PM
- Claws, TNT, 9 PM
- Pose, FX, 9 PM
- Wrong Man (season finale), Starz, 9 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
- Unsung: Will Downing, TV One, 9 PM
- Ghosted, Fox, 9:30 PM
- Preacher, AMC, 10 PM
- To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM
- Shades of Blue, NBC, 10 PM
- I'm Dying Up Here (season finale), Showtime, 10 PM
[All times listed are in ET]