AI-powered instant camera turns photos into crude cartoons

Most cameras are designed to capture scenes as faithfully as possible, but don't tell that to Dan Macnish. He recently built an instant camera, Draw This, that uses a neural network to translate photos into the sort of crude cartoons you would put on your school notebooks. Macnish mapped the millions of doodles from Google's Quick, Draw! game data set to the categories the image processor can recognize. After that, it was largely a matter of assembling a Raspberry Pi-powered camera that used this know-how to produce its 'hand-drawn' pictures with a thermal printer.