Audi shows off its electric SUV's screen-filled interior

The inside is otherwise as posh as you'd expect from a modern Audi, with soft surfaces everywhere, plenty of optional illumination and a 705W, 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system There is a clever touch in the driving mode selector, though -- the "gear" lever doubles as a hand rest. Audi is promising "top-class" room for five people and their cargo, thanks in no small part to the absence of the usual tunnel at the back.

Don't expect to see much more of the car for a while. Audi delayed the e-tron's unveiling following the arrest of its CEO over the Dieselgate emissions cheating scandal, so you may not get a complete picture of what it'll be like on the road until the company has a new launch event ready. Think of this as a peace offering to make up for the setback.