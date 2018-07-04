Baidu will deploy its self-driving buses in Japan

Baidu has also announced during its annual AI developer conference that it has already manufactured 100 Apolong vehicles with help from Chinese bus manufacturer King Long. Apolong is powered by Baidu's Apollo open source platform, which has Level 4 autonomous driving capabilities, meaning it doesn't need human input in select conditions. The latest version of Apollo also announced during the conference supports valet parking and integrates with Baidu's software that has facial recognition capabilities and can detect if a driver is showing signs of fatigue.

In addition to unveiling Apollo 3.0, Baidu has also revealed that it's teaming up with Intel to use Mobileye's technology. If you'll recall, Intel purchased 84 percent of Mobileye's shares for $15.3 billion, making the Israel-based company a subsidiary. Baidu will integrate Mobileye's Responsibility Sensitive Safety model, which the company describes as "decision making that is based on common sense human-centered knowledge of what it means to drive safely and avoid accidents," into Apollo. The Chinese tech giant will also use Mobileye's Surround Computer Vision Kit as its preferred perception solution for its platform.