Microsoft's low-cost Surface may use a modest Pentium chip

Not that you may necessarily mind. Earlier rumors had the new Surface starting at $400 without a keyboard -- it's aimed at students and people who would otherwise buy an iPad or a similarly affordable slate, not someone who wants a do-it-all workhorse. Dial your expectations down a notch and this may be fine for taking notes or catching up on Netflix.

Microsoft hasn't said anything about the tablet yet, but the FCC filings and growing leaks suggest that it's right around the corner. It's just as well, since Microsoft almost certainly wants to reel in the back-to-school crowd.