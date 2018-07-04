Now Google Duo can stay signed in on more than one phone

The latest build of Google Duo revealed multi-device support was on the cards, and while the feature hasn't been officially announced, it is rolling out to users now, according to 9to5Google. The function means you can simultaneously sign into the Duo video calling app on different devices, which will all alert you if someone's calling.
A new option also means you can log out of Duo on an individual device without signing out of your account entirely, so you can pick and choose which devices alert you to a call. The rollout will probably take a couple of days to complete, but in the meantime make sure you've connected your Duo account to your Google account so you can access the new feature.