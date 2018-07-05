HQ Trivia is rewarding regular players with extra lives

Anyone who's played the frustratingly-addictive HQ Trivia is familiar with the crushing disappointment that follows a wrong answer, especially when you were only a question or two away from the jackpot. So in a bid to stop players rage quitting the app forever, the live trivia game show is launching Streaks, a feature that rewards players for taking part in consecutive games.
Its premise is simple. Play HQ Trivia for three days in a row and you'll get an extra life for the next game you play, which grants you immunity to one wrong answer. It's not yet clear yet exactly how these bonus lives will be given out, but the feature is rolling out today -- just in time to secure an extra life for the weekend's bigger jackpot games.