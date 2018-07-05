Nikon may release two full-frame mirrorless cameras this summer

The assumption is that both models will be full frame, though Nikon Rumors doesn't have confirmation on that front. One will reportedly be 24–25 MP while the other will be 45-48 MP. The body will be similar to Sony's a7 camera, but Nikon is focusing on better ergonomics and a better grip for these devices. They will boast 5-axis in-body stabilization, 9 fps and a new 55-mm mirrorless mount, that will allow for f/0.95 lenses.

The cameras will accept both XQD and SF Express memory cards. There will be three lenses right off the line: 24–70mm, 35mm and 50mm. The premium 45 MP model will be around $4,000/€4,000 and will come with the 24–70mm kit lens. The 25 MP camera will be in the $3,000/€3,000 range, and will also come with a lens.

None of this has been confirmed directly by Nikon, and Nikon Rumors makes clear that some of these specs may not be precisely correct. Still, it gives interested buyers who have been waiting for a Nikon mirrorless camera hope that these devices are indeed coming soon.