‘Severed’ gets a lavish PS Vita physical release

That price gets you a collector's box, soundtrack and full-color manual, which is a rarity in the digital age. Plus, the game discs are region-free. The physical release is limited to 3,000 copies, so plan accordingly (pre-orders are 'opening soon' according to its product page).

It might seem strange to go through the hassle of a physical release on a system that was long in the tooth when the game first came out. But perhaps DrinkBox has a soft spot for PS Vita, given the games and collection the company released on it in the past. But it's probably safe to assume that the developer's next title, Guacamelee! 2, won't follow on Sony's handheld.