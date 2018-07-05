Tesla's Model 3 can now park itself with Summon feature

Tesla tweeted today that the Summon feature is now available in its Model 3. The feature, which was already available in the Model S and Model X, lets Tesla owners have their cars park themselves. With Summon, a Tesla vehicle can also control garage doors, drive in or out of the garage and power down without the need for a driver behind the wheel. Tesla began rolling Summon out to Model 3s last month.
Note, no one is in the car or controlling remotely. Car is driving entirely by itself. https://t.co/xSG2Mmy756— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2018
Model 3 production issues have plagued Tesla and though the company has set a goal of producing 5,000 Model 3s per week for some time, it continued to miss that mark. But this week, the company announced that it had finally met its goal, producing 5,031 Model 3s in seven days, some of which were made in a new production line built under giant tents.