Street price: $60; Deal price: $50

While we prefered mechanical gaming keyboards in our testing, they tend to be costly and there are places where the clacky action might not be the best thing: Enter membrane keyboards, a quieter option if slightly less satisfying to use. We thought the Cynosa Chroma felt the best of the membrane options we tested and it offers an affordable way to get RGB lighting. Usually $60, it's down to $50.

The Razer Cynosa Chroma is the membrane keyboard pick in our guide to the best gaming keyboards. Thorin Klosowski wrote, "We found that mechanical keyboards are best for gaming, but if you value silence over tactile feedback and long-term durability, or if you want RGB lighting on the cheap, get the full-size Razer Cynosa Chroma. It's more satisfying to type on than the other membrane gaming keyboards we tested, and it's the only one we found with per-key backlighting. Its Windows-only Synapse 3 software is still in beta and is clunkier than previous versions, but its macro support is identical to that of the BlackWidow TE Chroma V2. It usually sells for $60, about $10 more than the membrane competition but cheaper than a mechanical keyboard with RGB backlighting."

Street price: $320; Deal price: $280

At $280 in the black color, this is a new low price for the Sennheiser HD1 Wireless Headphones. We started to see a downward trend in price for these headphones starting in early May, dropping the recent street price to around $320. After a brief spike back up to $400, the HD1 headphones are likely to go quickly with this excellent sub-$300 deal.

The Sennheiser HD1 Wireless Headphones are the upgrade pick in our guide to the best Bluetooth wireless headphones. Lauren Dragan wrote, "In our tests the sound of the HD1 Wireless blew away everything else in the category. These headphones never verged into muddy territory; guitars, piano, and strings sounded rich and full-bodied, and the highs had just enough high-frequency sparkle and clarity to keep everything in the vocal range sounding clear and crisp. Bass lovers especially will really like these headphones. If we were looking to pick nits, we'd admit that the HD1 Wireless was on the warmer side in our experience, with mildly emphasized lows that could ever so slightly overshadow the mids. But this is really just a quibble due to the price—$500 at the time when they were first released, though you can usually find them for less than $400 these days. Honestly, only folks who prefer a rolled-off bass could take issue with the HD1 Wireless's sound."

Street price: $8; Deal price: $6 w/ OXLNLY6V

Use code OXLNLY6V in cart to drop the white color of this super-compact travel charger to $6, matching the low we've seen. The Aukey 12W isn't the most powerful charger we tested, but it offers 2 USB ports in a charger barely larger than the 1-port charger included with many Apple devices. We've seen a series of deals on this multiport charger, but this price still offers great value for your summer travels.

The Aukey 12W travel charger is a compact option we like in our guide to the best multiport USB charger. Nick Guy wrote, "For an impressive amount of power in a tiny package, we like Aukey's Ultra Compact Dual Port 2.4A Output & Foldable Plug. You get as much juice as you'd get with Apple's iPad charger and an extra charging port, in a much smaller package—a scant 1.4 by 1.2 by 1.2 inches with its prongs folded in—for half the price. The Aukey is the smallest full-speed iPad/tablet charger we've found, and it's a great travel companion for charging a tablet and phone overnight, for fast-charging two smartphones, or for just charging your phone and a Bluetooth headset or speakers. (It provides a total of 2.4 amps of current, which means it can fast-charge an iPad by itself; if you connect two tablets, or a tablet and a smartphone, those 2.4 amps will be split between them.)"

Street price: $100; Deal price: $80

While we've seen this set of speakers as low as $70 on a few rare occasions, this is still a very nice deal if you're in need of computer speakers. The Mackie CR3 consistently see pricing in the $100 range, and though we've seen multiple sales at $80, it's still the best price we've noted in the last six months.

The Mackie CR3 speakers are the top pick in our guide to the best computer speakers. John Higgins wrote, "There are better-sounding speakers that cost much more, and cheaper speakers that sound decent as well, but the Mackie CR3 have the right blend of sound quality and user-friendliness. Their sound profile favors midrange and vocals, but beats most others in the under-$100 price range. We also like that they have a convenient front aux input that's great for plugging in phones temporarily, and an easily accessible volume knob on the front that lets you adjust output levels without fumbling for a remote or having to access the back panel."

