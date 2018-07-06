Acer’s ProDesigner BM270 HDR display dials up the brightness

The only monitor that can match the BM270's specs is the Dell Ultrasharp UP2718Q, which has an equally breathtaking price. Both offer 10-bit color depth, 1.07 billion display colours, 137ppi, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The IPS (in-plane switching) panel offers the freedom of 178 degree viewing angles both horizontally and vertically. When not in HDR mode, the BM270 reaches 400 nits, still decent for a non-gaming monitor.

Artists will benefit from maximum color precision thanks to 100 percent support for both Adobe RGB and sRGB, and 97.8 percent DCI-P3. That color saturation is backed by advanced backlighting technology that's more widely used in TVs -- the BM270 features 384 LED zones which dynamically adjust light levels.

Acer says in addition to its 10-bit panel depth, it comes with Delta E<1 color accuracy out of the box for optimum hues. As mentioned, the BM270 is for graphics and not gaming, unless you really want to nail the costume design on your PUBG character.

Steve Dent contributed to this report.