'Gundam' is being made into a live-action movie

Unfortunately, the companies didn't reveal the movie's details, and it's unclear if it will remain faithful to Gundam lore. They did make a reference to the original series' "Universal Century" setting, though, describing it as "an era in which humanity's growing population has led people to emigrate to space colonies." The first Gundam anime is all about the war that erupted after those colonies sought independence from the Earth Federation. They also don't have a director or actors yet, but Legendary producer Cale Boyter will oversee the project with help from a Sunrise creative team. Boyter was also a producer for Pacific Rim: Uprising, which could be reassuring or worrying, depending on how you liked the film.