MoviePass (was) down and out on a summer Friday night

For the past couple of hours MoviePass was experiencing an outage on a Friday night in the summer. It also happens to be the hottest day so far this year in many parts of the country and would otherwise be a perfect time to hit air-conditioned theaters. That's not a good look for a service that just introduced "surge" prices for popular films days after filing with the SEC to sell off up to $1.2 billion in equity and debt securities to raise funds. MoviePass' Twitter account is recommending people wait before going to the theater, but if you absolutely have to go and can't log in, then buy a ticket and the company will reimburse you. Seriously.
Users are welcome to purchase tickets out of pocket and we will issue a refund. Starting tomorrow, please send us chat through the MoviePass app showing the full receipt including the movie title, showtime, and theater for a reimbursement. Thank you again for your understanding.— MoviePass (@MoviePass) July 6, 2018
We have full resolution of the outage and are confident users can check in again for this evening. Thank you for bearing with us. We ask those who paid out of pocket wait until tomorrow to send us their stubs so we can help those that need check-in assistance this evening. Thanks— MoviePass (@MoviePass) July 7, 2018
We're seeing reports that service has been restored and hopefully everyone (full disclosure: Including this author) with a MoviePass account can go about their merry movie-going way. An outage on a prime-time night is unfortunate but not crippling for the beleaguered company. Given the competition from AMC, Alamo Drafthouse and Sinemia, though, MoviePass' margin for error is shrinking.