NASA's sun-bound probe just got a super heat-resistant shield

Crucially, it'll be a balmy 85F on the inside of the spacecraft -- which is where the instruments that'll gather data on the corona (the outermost layer of the sun's atmosphere) are found. In contrast, the heat shield will be sprayed with a white coating that's specially designed to reflect the sun's energy. At 160 pounds, the shield is a very lightweight structure made up of two panels and a 4.5-inch foam core that's 97 percent air. Such a lithe body is necessary to achieve high speed travel -- the Parker Solar Probe will travel 430,000 miles per hour. NASA says that's fast enough to zip you from Philadelphia to Washington in one second flat.

The Parker Solar Probe will lift off on August 4th. Its journey represents a momentous conclusion to a 60 year mission to fly closer to the sun -- and at four million miles away, that's closer than ever before.