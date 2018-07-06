TwitchCon 2018 tickets are now on sale, starting at $89

This year's TwitchCon is moving north from Long Beach, California, to the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, and if you're planning to make the trip to the annual gathering of Twitch creators and fans this October, you can now snap up your tickets. Saturday and Sunday single-day tickets cost $89 ($99 on site, if there are any still available), Friday tickets are $99 ($109), and three-day passes are $179 ($189). Friday perhaps costs a little more because that's when the keynote and party take place.
For the first time, this year's event will host a version of Games Done Quick, the popular bi-annual charity speedrunning event. Instead of a week-long marathon, runners will race through their games of choice over a 50-hour period (submissions open this weekend if you want to take part). Also new this year is an ambassador program, in which 15 partners will hold meet and greets, panels and more to talk about their experiences on Twitch.
Prepare to turn San Jose, CA purple. #TwitchCon 2018 tickets are now on sale!— TwitchCon 2018 (@TwitchCon) July 6, 2018
Get yours today: https://t.co/9QbXvfjaaE pic.twitter.com/ig8P7W0yPC
The cosplay contest is back with a $70,000 prize pool, as is Artist Alley (formerly known as Creative Corner), which is an area for Twitch artists to display and sell their work. Twitch has also put out an open call for panels and sessions -- you have until July 16th to submit your idea. Developers, meanwhile, might want to get to TwitchCon a little early for Developer Day on October 25th.
And, of course, there will be games and products for you to try on the expo floor, along with workshops, esports events, live shows and the chance to meet your favorite streamers (good luck if you want to do the PonPon dance with Twitch megastar Ninja). We'll also probably find out more about the future of Twitch at the keynote.