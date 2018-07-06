TwitchCon 2018 tickets are now on sale, starting at $89

For the first time, this year's event will host a version of Games Done Quick, the popular bi-annual charity speedrunning event. Instead of a week-long marathon, runners will race through their games of choice over a 50-hour period (submissions open this weekend if you want to take part). Also new this year is an ambassador program, in which 15 partners will hold meet and greets, panels and more to talk about their experiences on Twitch.

Prepare to turn San Jose, CA purple. #TwitchCon 2018 tickets are now on sale!



Get yours today: https://t.co/9QbXvfjaaE pic.twitter.com/ig8P7W0yPC — TwitchCon 2018 (@TwitchCon) July 6, 2018

The cosplay contest is back with a $70,000 prize pool, as is Artist Alley (formerly known as Creative Corner), which is an area for Twitch artists to display and sell their work. Twitch has also put out an open call for panels and sessions -- you have until July 16th to submit your idea. Developers, meanwhile, might want to get to TwitchCon a little early for Developer Day on October 25th.

And, of course, there will be games and products for you to try on the expo floor, along with workshops, esports events, live shows and the chance to meet your favorite streamers (good luck if you want to do the PonPon dance with Twitch megastar Ninja). We'll also probably find out more about the future of Twitch at the keynote.