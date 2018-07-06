Virgin Galactic plans to open a commercial spaceport in Italy

Virgin Galactic says that the partnership's goal is to have a dedicated space vehicle positioned at the future Grottaglie Spaceport, which will serve both public efforts, like those initiated by the Italian Space Agency, as well as private, commercial flights.

Virgin Galactic has been testing its VSS Unity spacecraft over the past few months, conducting one test flight in April and another in May. Branson said recently that his own trip into space is probably "months away, not years away" and that he has been undergoing astronaut training in preparation.

"This partnership could see Virgin Galactic launch the first person in history into space from Italian soil - and in fact from any European territory," Branson said in a statement today. "Together, we will help to expand opportunities for science, industry and the millions of people who dream of experiencing space for themselves." The three companies didn't share a timeline for the development of the spaceport or say when flights are projected to be available.