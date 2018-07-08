Show More Results

Image credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
After Math: Stay cool

It's unbearably hot everywhere except San Francisco.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
3h ago in Internet
It's been a sweltering week with much of the country swaddled in a record-setting heat wave but that hasn't slowed the tech industry. Netflix is reportedly considering a new HDR-enabled pricing tier for its service, a pair of people were awarded $5 million in their lawsuit against the Fyre Festival, NASA debuted a new heat shield to keep its sun-bound probe from burning up, and Facebook is in talks to host a reality show starring the hottest man on the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Montreal, &ETH;¡anada - January 3, 2016: Human hand holding The 4th generation Apple TV new Siri remote browsing the channel selections. The Apple TV is produced by Apple Inc.

€20: You can't get caught out in the heat if you never leave your air conditioned house and Netflix is here to help. The streaming service is apparently toying with a new "Ultra" tier. It's just like the current €14 "Premium" tier but, you know, pricier.

Shades of turquoise waters surround sandbanks off Eleuthera in the Bahamas as seen from a plane 25 June 2018. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL SLIM/AFP/Getty Images)

$5 million: The Fyre Festival saga has taken yet another strange turn. A pair of attendees who had live-tweeted their experience on the island have been awarded a sizeable sum of cash for their troubles. Each of these suckers paid a whopping $13,000 for VIP passes which promised headlining musical acts, plush accommodations and world-class cuisine. Instead, they're each walking away with a cool $2.5 million.

A LinkNYC kiosk stands in the Times Square neighborhood of New York, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. New York City's experiment to let people browse the internet from public terminals on city streets has ended, at least for now. On Wednesday, the operator of the terminals said it was removing their web browsing capabilities, saying people were monopolizing the kiosks and using them to look at content that wasn't appropriate for public viewing. Photographer: John Taggart/Bloomberg via Getty Images

10 minutes: That's how long NYC's public WiFi kiosks are supposed to remain active when someone is using them. But over the past few days, these stations have remained online for hours at a time, taunting passersby with the ice truck jingle. Not cool, pranksters, not cool at all.

2015 Itlay

85 degrees F: When NASA launches the Parker Solar Probe towards the Sun in 2024, it will be equipped with a cutting-edge heat shield capable of withstanding 2,500 degree temperatures while keeping the probe itself a relatively cool 85 degrees. Not bad for a device that only weighs 160 pounds and is comprised almost exclusively of air.

$10 million: Just in case soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't already drowning in cash, Facebook is reportedly offering him eight figures for a 13-episode reality series. Must be nice to have corporations just throw money at you for existing.

$3,950: Are you in the market for a life-sized Star Wars prop replica that doesn't actually do anything? That'll be four grand please.

20 minutes: Anthem, it's Destiny but with jump jets. Here's video of people playing it for a third of an hour in case the preview we saw at E3 this year hasn't yet convinced you of that fact.

