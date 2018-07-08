Drake's new album is the first to stream 1 billion times in a week

The timing is more than a little convenient. It's also the first week where the Billboard 200 will give more weight to paid streams, virtually guaranteeing that Drake will top the charts for the week (Billboard may have released its figures by the time you read this) with the equivalent of 700,000 albums sold. This isn't just about bragging rights, then. It shows that streaming is not only large enough to play a major role in charts, but can provide an overwhelming advantage to artists who thrive in that space... particularly when they have some promotional help.