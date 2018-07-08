New videos show how Audi E-Tron’s new virtual side mirrors work

Audi is attracting lots of attention for the mirrorless virtual side mirror system fitted to its E-Tron concept electric SUV. Now, two new videos give us a better sense of just how it works.

Instead of conventional side mirrors, the battery-electric crossover offers 7-inch OLED monitors mounted inside the doors, just above the door handles. They're connected to rear-view cameras, which replace conventional side mirrors. The technology provides different angles and views for highways, street corners and parking. They're also more aerodynamic, which benefits driving range.