Tesla may finally start promoting the Model 3

Tesla hasn't done much to promote the Model 3 after the initial pre-order rush, and has even conducted an anti-marketing campaign (such as encouraging Model 3 customers to switch to the Model S) to help its assembly line keep up with demand. Elon Musk once told the press his company was doing what it could to "not sell the car." Now that production is largely in check, though, it appears ready to start its sales pitch in earnest. Electrek sources have claimed that Tesla is both "starting to build" its North American test drive fleet and offering incentives to stores that sell the Model 3 in Performance trim.
The company reportedly limited Model 3 sales to its internal team in the past, and didn't provide incentives for Model 3 sales regardless of the configuration.
We've asked Tesla for comment.
The EV maker isn't exactly known for aggressive marketing, even when it's particularly thirsty for attention. It turned to fan-made videos for ads, and typically relies on both its store presences and word of mouth to generate hype. However, this would still represent a marked change in tone for a company that was practically trying to scare customers away. It'd also signify that Tesla is ready to move beyond the pre-order crowd and establish healthy long-term sales, even if it's likely to be a long time before you can avoid the queue.