iOS 11.4.1 update improves Find My AirPods feature

iOS 11.4.1 is mostly bug fixes, reports 9to5Mac, but it does add a more reliable Find My AirPods feature. More specifically, the update fixes a problem that kept some users from seeing the last known location of Apple's true wireless earbuds with the Find My iPhone tool. It also also improves the reliability of syncing Mail, Contacts and Notes with an Exchange account.

The new watchOS 4.3.2 is apparently similarly basic, mainly consisting of bug fixes and stability improvements. tvOS 11.4.1 is also available, though there don't seem to be any readily available release notes on Apple's developer site. macOS High Sierra's latest update (10.13.5) appears to have gone live on June 1st. This third software update to HomePod, says 9to5Mac, is similarly basic, bringing stability and quality improvements to Apple's smart speaker.