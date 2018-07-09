Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
save
Save
share

iOS update adds security-focused USB restricted mode

Law enforcement may have a tough time cracking your phone with a USB device.
Rob LeFebvre, @roblef
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Apple just released iOS 11.4.1 with an improved Find My AirPod feature and some stability fixes. It also appears to include USB Restricted Mode, a feature that was part of the 11.4.1 and iOS 12 betas. The feature was originally discovered by The Verge; we have confirmed that the mode is included in the public release.

Restricted mode was created to protect iPhones against USB devices used by law enforcement to crack your passcode and get around encryption. It disables USB access after the phone has been locked for an hour, instead of a week as was previously the rule. To enable the new mode, drop into Settings and look under Touch ID (or Face ID if you have an iPhone X). There will be a new toggle button for USB Accessories there. Tap it once to switch the mode on. Your iPhone will stop allowing access to any USB device connected via the Lightning port once your phone has been locked for an hour or more.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr