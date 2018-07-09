Over-the-top anime 'Kill la Kill' becomes a game in 2019

The title doesn't launch until sometime in 2019, but there will be a playable version of the game at the annual EVO fighting game tournament between August 3rd and August 5th. It's far too soon to say if this will be as well-received as Dragon Ball FighterZ, but it has both a capable developer and a well-known show (albeit one with plenty of pandering). The odds are that it'll at least be worth a glance for fighting game enthusiasts.