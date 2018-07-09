Microsoft's $399 Surface Go is its smallest tablet yet 

The Go weighs just 1.15-pounds -- a quarter of a pound lighter than the Surface 3, and a tad heavier than the 1.03-pound iPad. While that's not a huge size improvement, it's enough to make the Go feel more like a typical tablet, instead of a slightly smaller Windows PC. During a brief product demonstration in New York City, a Microsoft representative genuinely surprised me by pulling the 8.9mm thin Go out of her slim purse. It was almost like a magic trick -- it didn't look like there was anything in her purse at first. That goes to show what Microsoft is aiming for with the Surface Go: It wants to deliver a machine that'll simply disappear as you carry it throughout the day.

At first, it's difficult to tell that the Go is actually a new member of the Surface family. It doesn't look that much different than the Surface 3. But get up close and you'll notice the changes. The 10-inch screen is almost a full inch smaller. And you'll definitely notice how much lighter it is once you pick it up. Overall, though, Microsoft hasn't changed up much with the Surface aesthetic. The Go's screen still has a 3:2 aspect ratio, which is a bit taller than typical 16x9 displays. And of course, there's the iconic kickstand, which can be opened up a full 165 degrees.