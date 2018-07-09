Nissan Titan Surfcamp is a beach house on wheels

Based on a factory-fresh, Mississippi-built Titan XD with the 5.0-liter Cummins turbodiesel, the Surfcamp is more or less a beach bungalow on wheels. It comes with a variety of boards, including surfboards and a paddleboard. To get all the sand and sea salt off at the end of the day, there's a solar-powered shower! If fishing's more your thing, there are a variety of fishing rods provided with the Surfcamp, and after a long day at the beach, a happy camper can climb a ladder and retreat inside the Surfcamp's roof-mounted tent when the sun has set.

All the kit can be stored within the vehicle, so there's no need for a separate trailer. To make reaching the beach easier, the Surfcamp has an Icon Stage 5 lift kit, and its Icon wheels have been wrapped with Nitto Ridge Grappler tires. The front bumper has been replaced with a Fab Four Vengeanse Series item, and the body has been finished with a retro-inspired wrap in the style of a Hot Wheels Datsun.

Nissan's do-it-all, one-off beach truck concept will be shown at the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades (ICAST) in Orlando, Florida on July 10-13.

