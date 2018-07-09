'Overwatch' skin raised more than $10 millon for breast cancer research

Blizzard has just revealed that the drive raised over $12.7 million. That's around six times the amount raised by the latest Games Done Quick charity speedrunning marathon.

The Pink Mercy skin raised at least $10 million of the total, which is the largest donation from a corporate partner in a single year in BCRF's 25-year history. Players also bought a $30 limited-edition t-shirt designed by a community artist, with all proceeds going to the cause too. Across the two-week campaign, 14 Overwatch streamers on Twitch raised more than $130,000 on top of Blizzard's $12.7 million.

After the success of Pink Mercy, we wouldn't be surprised to see more charity skins in the future. A Wrecking Ball skin for the ASPCA, anyone?