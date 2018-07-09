Snapchat's camera may help you shop at Amazon

Neither Amazon nor Snapchat has commented on the leak, so it's not certain if or when this might launch in a public form. There's reason to believe it's more a question of when than if, mind you. Snapchat already has a Shazam-based song finding functionality, and there's already an in-app shopping element. It wouldn't be much of a stretch to extend this to products you find in the real world. And then there's the simple issue of money -- if Snap were to use Amazon referral links, it'd get a cut of every purchase. That, in turn, might lead to more advertisers lining up knowing that sales might just be a few taps away.

Whether or not this would prove effective is another matter. If you're a Samsung phone owner, when's the last time you used Bixby to shop on Amazon? Snapchat's cross-platform support could make this object recognition technology more accessible, but it'll have to convince users that its app is about more than messaging friends and sharing Stories.