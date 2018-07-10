The original Lando Calrissian is reportedly coming back to 'Star Wars'

Donald Glover might have done a bang-up job as Lando Calrissian, but we're sure fans would still love to see the character's original actor again. According to The Hollywood Reporter, that's exactly what's happening in Episode IX. Billy Dee Williams is reportedly reprising his role as the slick, cape-loving smuggler in the main Star Wars movies' next installment. The last time Williams portrayed Calrissian on the big screen was in Return of the Jedi back in 1983, though he's voiced the character in cartoon series and video games since then.