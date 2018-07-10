Elon Musk's mini-sub was 'not practical' for Thailand cave rescue

Observers have noted that the escape path was not only far from straight, but included choke points (the narrowest was just under 15 inches high) and a rocky above-water segment. The sub (based on a Falcon 9 liquid oxygen transfer tube) would have been a tight fit, assuming it fit at all, and divers would have needed to lug it through the above-water section.

As for Musk? He left the mini-sub at the site in case it was "useful in the future" (this was before everyone had surfaced) and has since congratulated the rescuers. It's easy to imagine him feeling crestfallen, though. Whatever you think of the motivations behind the sub design, all the effort behind it didn't amount to much. The successful rescue is also a reminder that more technology isn't always the best solution -- sometimes human ability and resolve are enough.