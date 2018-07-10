Former Google AI chief will lead Apple’s new machine learning team

It's not a leap for Giannandrea, who led Google's Machine Intelligence, Research and Search teams over an eight-year tenure at the company. The new Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning team he will supervise won't change the structure of the Siri and Core ML teams, per TechCrunch. But having Giannandrea at the helm of both will unify the direction of the company's machine learning and AI endeavors, especially after the company continued its hiring frenzy this spring to expand the Siri team.